Insiders who bought into Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX:GRV) earlier this year might wish they'd invested more as stock gained 29%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Last week, Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX:GRV) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 29% last week, resulting in a AU$32m increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original AU$140k purchase is now worth AU$2.6m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Greenvale Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Anthony Leibowitz made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$140k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.019 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.35), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Greenvale Mining

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 17% of Greenvale Mining shares, worth about AU$24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Greenvale Mining Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Greenvale Mining and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Greenvale Mining (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Of course Greenvale Mining may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

