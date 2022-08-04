Insiders who bought Greggs plc (LON:GRG) stock in the last 12 months recover some losses, but still down UK£31k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased UK£290k worth of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 11% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at UK£31k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Greggs

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Officer Roger Whiteside bought UK£189k worth of shares at a price of UK£24.21 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£21.62. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£290k for 11.97k shares. On the other hand they divested 4.06k shares, for UK£88k. Overall, Greggs insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Greggs Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Greggs. In that time, Finance Director & Executive Director Richard Hutton dumped UK£88k worth of shares. Meanwhile Executive Officer Roger Whiteside bought UK£340 worth. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Greggs insiders own about UK£4.7m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Greggs Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Greggs is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. Still, insiders don't own a great deal of the stock. So we can't be sure that insiders are optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Greggs you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

