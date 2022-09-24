Insiders who bought Halma plc (LON:HLMA) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits UK£7.8b

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 3.1% resulting in a UK£231m addition to the company’s market value. Put another way, the original UK£59k acquisition is now worth UK£63k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Halma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Senior Independent Director William Rice bought UK£59k worth of shares at a price of UK£19.22 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£20.61 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Halma insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was William Rice.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Halma Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.3% of Halma shares, worth about UK£27m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Halma Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Halma and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Halma.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

