Insiders who bought Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits UK£33m

Last week, Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 61% last week, resulting in a UK£12m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, their original purchase of UK£289k worth of stock is now worth UK£313k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Insig AI Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Interim Non-Executive Chairman Richard Bernstein bought UK£77k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.28 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£0.33. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Insig AI insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Insig AI Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Insig AI. Interim Non-Executive Chairman Richard Bernstein bought UK£41k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Insig AI Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insig AI insiders own 66% of the company, currently worth about UK£21m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Insig AI Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Insig AI insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Insig AI (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

