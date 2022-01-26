Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional AU$10k as Mighty Craft Limited (ASX:MCL) drops to AU$95m

Simply Wall St
Insiders who acquired AU$156k worth of Mighty Craft Limited's (ASX:MCL) stock at an average price of AU$0.31 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 12% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only AU$146k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mighty Craft

The Non Executive Chairman of the Board Robin Levison made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.32 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.29. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Mighty Craft insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Mighty Craft Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Mighty Craft. Insiders bought AU$35k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of Mighty Craft

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Mighty Craft insiders own about AU$21m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Mighty Craft Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Mighty Craft and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mighty Craft. For example, Mighty Craft has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

