Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional US$55k as MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) drops to UK£566m

Insiders who acquired US$166k worth of MaxCyte, Inc.'s (LON:MXCT) stock at an average price of US$8.29 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 10% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$111k which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MaxCyte

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Richard Douglas for UK£166k worth of shares, at about UK£8.29 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£5.55 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Richard Douglas was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that MaxCyte insiders own about UK£7.7m worth of shares (which is 1.4% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The MaxCyte Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded MaxCyte shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think MaxCyte insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that MaxCyte has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

