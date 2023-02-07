Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional US$99k as Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) drops to US$5.8m

The recent 18% drop in Revelation Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REVB) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$111k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$76.27 over the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$13k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Revelation Biosciences

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman George Tidmarsh for US$79k worth of shares, at about US$89.37 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$8.60). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. George Tidmarsh was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

George Tidmarsh bought 1.46k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$76.27. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Revelation Biosciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 18% of Revelation Biosciences shares, worth about US$1.0m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Revelation Biosciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Revelation Biosciences insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Revelation Biosciences and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Revelation Biosciences has 4 warning signs (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

