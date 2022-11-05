Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional US$59k as JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) drops to US$799m

Insiders who bought US$419k worth of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.'s (NYSE:JELD) stock at an average buy price of US$11.03 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 8.6% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$360k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At JELD-WEN Holding

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman David Nord bought US$220k worth of shares at a price of US$11.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$9.47 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

JELD-WEN Holding insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

JELD-WEN Holding Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at JELD-WEN Holding. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$419k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does JELD-WEN Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that JELD-WEN Holding insiders own 4.4% of the company, worth about US$35m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At JELD-WEN Holding Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in JELD-WEN Holding shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, JELD-WEN Holding has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

