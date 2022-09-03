Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional US$22k as Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) drops to US$1.2b

The recent price decline of 4.5% in Sana Biotechnology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SANA) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$204k worth of shares at an average price of US$7.30 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$183k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sana Biotechnology

The Independent Director Patrick Yang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$204k worth of shares at a price of US$7.30 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.53 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Patrick Yang was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Sana Biotechnology Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Sana Biotechnology insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$153m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sana Biotechnology Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sana Biotechnology shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Sana Biotechnology insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Sana Biotechnology.

