Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional US$12k as MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) drops to US$3.6b

Insiders who bought US$71k worth of MGIC Investment Corporation's (NYSE:MTG) stock at an average buy price of US$14.19 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 4.9% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$59k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Daniel Arrigoni bought US$71k worth of shares at a price of US$14.19 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$11.75). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Daniel Arrigoni was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.9% of MGIC Investment shares, worth about US$32m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MGIC Investment Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded MGIC Investment shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in MGIC Investment and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, MGIC Investment has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

