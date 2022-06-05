Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional US$60k as SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) drops to US$2.1b

Insiders who acquired US$303k worth of SES AI Corporation's (NYSE:SES) stock at an average price of US$7.57 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 13% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$243k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SES AI

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Robert Martin Friedland for US$303k worth of shares, at about US$7.57 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.08 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Robert Martin Friedland.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. SES AI insiders own about US$267m worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The SES AI Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded SES AI shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like SES AI insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for SES AI you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

