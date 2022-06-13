Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional US$7.2k as Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) drops to US$763m

Insiders who bought US$50k worth of Pitney Bowes Inc.'s (NYSE:PBI) stock at an average buy price of US$5.13 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 9.5% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$43k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pitney Bowes

The Executive VP & CFO Ana Chadwick made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$50k worth of shares at a price of US$5.13 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$4.40 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Ana Chadwick.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Pitney Bowes

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.8% of Pitney Bowes shares, worth about US$52m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Pitney Bowes Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Pitney Bowes shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Pitney Bowes and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Pitney Bowes (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

