Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional US$48k as CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) drops to US$1.7b

Insiders who acquired US$260k worth of CSW Industrials, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSWI) stock at an average price of US$130 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 4.5% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$211k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CSW Industrials

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Michael Gambrell bought US$260k worth of shares at a price of US$130 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$106 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Michael Gambrell.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. CSW Industrials insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The CSW Industrials Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded CSW Industrials shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think CSW Industrials insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CSW Industrials. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for CSW Industrials and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

