Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional NZ$46k as Fletcher Building Limited (NZSE:FBU) drops to NZ$4.1b

The recent price decline of 5.4% in Fletcher Building Limited's (NZSE:FBU) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought NZ$272k worth of shares at an average price of NZ$6.38 in the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only NZ$226k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Fletcher Building Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

In the last twelve months Fletcher Building insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Fletcher Building Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Fletcher Building insider buying shares in the last three months. Chief Executive of Residential & Development Steve Evans bought NZ$34k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Fletcher Building Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Fletcher Building insiders own about NZ$16m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Fletcher Building Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Fletcher Building and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Fletcher Building and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

