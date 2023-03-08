Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional AU$295k as Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) drops to AU$7.4m

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The recent 14% drop in Catalina Resources Ltd's (ASX:CTN) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased AU$472k worth of stock at an average buy price of AU$0.016 over the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only AU$177k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Catalina Resources

Catalina Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Davide Bosio bought AU$212k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.016 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.006. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Catalina Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Catalina Resources is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Catalina Resources

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 22% of Catalina Resources shares, worth about AU$1.7m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Catalina Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Catalina Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Catalina Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Catalina Resources you should be aware of, and 3 of these make us uncomfortable.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • After 2022 police chase careens onto downtown airport runway, Olathe man pleads guilty

    An Olathe man could face up to 30 years in federal prison after he drove onto the Wheeler Downtown Airport runway during a police chase.

  • Police interview footage shows killer Paul Flores with black eye after Kristin Smart’s 1996 murder

    Killer set to be sentenced this week and faces up to life imprisonment for the 1996 murder

  • Cash Cows ETF Is a Rare Breakout Star

    The fund’s rapid ascent puts it in rarified air.

  • Louisville police use excessive force, invalid warrants and discriminatory stops, DOJ review finds

    A Justice Department review resulting from the death of Breonna Taylor found that Louisville police use excessive force and unlawfully discriminate against Black people.

  • Build A Basket Of High-Yielding Yet Safe REITs

    Income investors are always on the hunt for higher-dividend yields, but too often stocks with high-dividend yields can be yield traps that are at risk of being cut. But higher yields do not always make a stock risky. Sometimes yields rise because a sector is out of favor because of economic conditions. That’s been the case since May 2022 with real estate investment trusts (REITs), as inflation and interest rate hikes have decimated the share prices of many REITs from what they were in 2021. Here

  • Behold The Sole Indian Bugatti Chiron

    The buyer didn’t get it for himself…

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • Wall Street’s most successful hedge fund just politely told Fed Chair Jay Powell to shut up

    Citadel’s Ken Griffin said the Fed cannot work magic, so it must avoid making its job of tackling inflation harder by confusing markets.

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • This Indicator Has Called Every Bull Market Since 1960: Here's What It's Saying Stocks Will Do Now

    What will the stock market do next? That's the question every investor would love to be able to answer correctly. Unfortunately, there's no way to know what stocks will do. Or is there? Many investors like to look at indicators that have been reliable in the past to get a feel for which direction the market could move.

  • 1 Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy Now Before an Epic Rebound Later In 2023

    Universal Display is suffering from a depressed smartphone market, but the pain won't last forever.

  • This Soaring AI Stock Could Benefit From a $14 Trillion Opportunity by 2030

    It has fascinated investors and prompted them to think about where this advanced technology could go next. Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, and the firm is a great resource for that information because it's solely focused on making bets on the most innovative up-and-coming technologies. In its Big Ideas 2023 report, it made some bold predictions about the future of AI.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is practically the Rorschach test of stocks. Whatever your take on it is, one thing is certain: Its market cap is a lot lower than it was just a year ago. Here are three stocks that could be worth more than Tesla by 2030.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Even More of This Oil Company’s Stock

    The purchases, which occurred on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday, were made at prices ranging from about $59 to $62 a share and are Berkshire’s first purchases since the end of the third quarter. Occidental Petroleum stock has gained 0.5% Wednesday, while the (XLE) has fallen 1.8%. Berkshire also owns around $27 billion in Chevron stock (ticker: CVX).

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $200,000 in These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Wait at Least a Decade

    No one can predict the future, but a long-term investment in a diverse collection of wonderful businesses can build a market-beating portfolio with time.

  • If You'd Invested $100 in Shiba Inu at the Start of 2021, Here's the Mind-Blowing Amount You'd Have Now

    The star of that show was an obscure dog-themed meme token called Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which delivered one of the greatest gains in financial history during that year. Had you invested $100 in Shiba Inu on Jan. 1, 2021, I'll show you the mind-blowing amount you'd have today -- despite the token, and the broader crypto sector, plunging in value during the past year or so. Shiba Inu is no exception, but it does have a passionate community behind it, including developers who continue to create new use cases.

  • High Rates’ Pain Is Others’ Gain: Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Fed’s Tightening Policy

    Inflation remains high, and that was on the mind of Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair gave testimony to the Senate Banking committee today. Powell made it clear that the central bank is likely to lift interest rates higher than previously anticipated. Currently, the Fed’s key funds rate is set in the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. “Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go, and is likely to be bumpy… The latest eco

  • Do This Before Bitcoin Skyrockets

    Consider buying the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), if you're bullish on blockchain-based tokens generally. On the other hand, a five-figure token like Bitcoin isn't capable of skyrocketing -- or is it? Every time Bitcoin has crashed since its inception in 2009, critics have predicted its demise.

  • Should You Hold Intel Corporation (INTC) for the Long Term?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The strategy gained in seven out of nine sectors it invested in the quarter on […]