Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional AU$295k as Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) drops to AU$7.4m

The recent 14% drop in Catalina Resources Ltd's (ASX:CTN) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased AU$472k worth of stock at an average buy price of AU$0.016 over the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only AU$177k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Catalina Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Davide Bosio bought AU$212k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.016 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.006. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Catalina Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Catalina Resources

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 22% of Catalina Resources shares, worth about AU$1.7m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Catalina Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Catalina Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Catalina Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Catalina Resources you should be aware of, and 3 of these make us uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

