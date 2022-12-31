Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional AU$47k as Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) drops to AU$2.4b

Insiders who bought AU$206k worth of Orora Limited's (ASX:ORA) stock at an average buy price of AU$3.75 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 3.0% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth AU$159k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Orora Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Michael Fraser made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$206k worth of shares at a price of AU$3.75 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$2.89. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Michael Fraser.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Orora Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of Orora shares, worth about AU$8.0m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Orora Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Orora insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Orora stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Orora has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

