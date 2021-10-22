Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional AU$180k as Living Cell Technologies Limited (ASX:LCT) drops to AU$6.4m

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Insiders who bought AU$297k worth of Living Cell Technologies Limited's (ASX:LCT) stock at an average buy price of AU$0.023 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 18% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth AU$117k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Living Cell Technologies

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Living Cell Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jimmy Thomas bought AU$182k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.023 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.009. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jimmy Thomas.

Jimmy Thomas bought 13.00m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.023. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Living Cell Technologies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 15% of Living Cell Technologies shares, worth about AU$983k. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Living Cell Technologies Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Living Cell Technologies and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Living Cell Technologies. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Living Cell Technologies (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

