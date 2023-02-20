Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional AU$88k as Enterprise Metals Limited (ASX:ENT) drops to AU$5.6m

Insiders who acquired AU$196k worth of Enterprise Metals Limited's (ASX:ENT) stock at an average price of AU$0.015 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 11% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth AU$108k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Enterprise Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Robert McKenna made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$196k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.015 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.008. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Enterprise Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Enterprise Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Enterprise Metals insiders own about AU$1.2m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Enterprise Metals Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Enterprise Metals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Enterprise Metals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Enterprise Metals has 6 warning signs (and 4 which are significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

