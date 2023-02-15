Insiders who bought this year lost AU$132k as Armour Energy Limited (ASX:AJQ) sheds AU$2.3m in value

The recent 14% drop in Armour Energy Limited's (ASX:AJQ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased AU$327k worth of stock at an average buy price of AU$0.01 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$195k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Armour Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Peter Aslan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$327k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.01 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.006 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Peter Aslan was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Armour Energy

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Armour Energy insiders own about AU$2.6m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Armour Energy Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Armour Energy insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Armour Energy insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Armour Energy has 5 warning signs (4 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

