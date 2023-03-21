Insiders who bought this year lost AU$190k as LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) sheds AU$5.1m in value

The recent price decline of 12% in LiveHire Limited's (ASX:LVH) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought AU$406k worth of shares at an average price of AU$0.22 in the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$216k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

LiveHire Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Richard Smith bought AU$305k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.22 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.12). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

LiveHire insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At LiveHire Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some LiveHire insider buying shares in the last three months. Insiders purchased AU$25k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does LiveHire Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 25% of LiveHire shares, worth about AU$9.9m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LiveHire Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in LiveHire and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for LiveHire and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

