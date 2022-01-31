Insiders who bought this year lost AU$89k as Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) sheds AU$33m in value

Insiders who bought AU$163k worth of Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited's (ASX:EOS) stock at an average buy price of AU$4.10 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 11% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$74k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Electro Optic Systems Holdings

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 39.74k shares for AU$163k. But insiders sold 12.00k shares worth AU$51k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Electro Optic Systems Holdings insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Electro Optic Systems Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Electro Optic Systems Holdings insiders own about AU$35m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Electro Optic Systems Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Electro Optic Systems Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Electro Optic Systems Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Electro Optic Systems Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

