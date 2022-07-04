Insiders who bought this year lost CA$185k as Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG) sheds AU$3.6m in value

The recent 32% drop in Black Dragon Gold Corp.'s (ASX:BDG) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased CA$600k worth of stock at an average buy price of CA$0.056 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth CA$415k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Black Dragon Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman Paul Cronin bought AU$500k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.056 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.039. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Black Dragon Gold insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Black Dragon Gold Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Black Dragon Gold. MD, Company Secretary & Director Gabriel Chiappini shelled out AU$20k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of Black Dragon Gold

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 15% of Black Dragon Gold shares, worth about AU$1.2m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Black Dragon Gold Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Black Dragon Gold and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Black Dragon Gold (of which 3 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

