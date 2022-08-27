Insiders who bought this year lost US$2.1k as Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) sheds US$188m in value

The recent price decline of 5.8% in Hillenbrand, Inc.'s (NYSE:HI) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$264k worth of shares at an average price of US$44.00 in the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$262k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Hillenbrand Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CFO & Senior VP Robert VanHimbergen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$264k worth of shares at a price of US$44.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$43.65 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Robert VanHimbergen was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Hillenbrand insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Hillenbrand Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Hillenbrand we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hillenbrand you should be aware of.

