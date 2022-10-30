Insiders who bought this year lost US$213k as Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) sheds US$12m in value

The recent price decline of 16% in Rezolute, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$380k worth of shares at an average price of US$3.79 in the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$167k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Rezolute Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Gilbert Labrucherie made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$200k worth of shares at a price of US$3.80 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.67 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Rezolute insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does Rezolute Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about US$317k worth of Rezolute shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Do The Rezolute Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Rezolute shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Rezolute insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Rezolute. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Rezolute (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

