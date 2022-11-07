Insiders who bought this year lost US$267k as Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) sheds US$1.0b in value

The recent 15% drop in Qualtrics International Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XM) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$367k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$36.75 over the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$100k, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Qualtrics International

The Chief Financial Officer Robert Bachman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$367k worth of shares at a price of US$36.75 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$10.01 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Robert Bachman was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Qualtrics International Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Qualtrics International insiders own 4.9% of the company, worth about US$290m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Qualtrics International Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Qualtrics International insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Qualtrics International insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Qualtrics International. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Qualtrics International and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

