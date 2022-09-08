Insiders who bought Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits US$4.8b

Last week, Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 3.9% last week, resulting in a US$178m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, their original purchase of US$73k worth of stock is now worth US$77k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Medpace Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Lead Independent Director Fred Davenport for US$73k worth of shares, at about US$146 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$153. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Medpace Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Fred Davenport.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Medpace Holdings insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$975m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Medpace Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Medpace Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Medpace Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Medpace Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

