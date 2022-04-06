Insiders who bought Minto Metals Corp. (CVE:MNTO) stock in the last 12 months recover some losses, but still down CA$23k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased CA$415k worth of Minto Metals Corp. (CVE:MNTO) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 23% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled CA$23k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Minto Metals

The Director Derek White made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$208k worth of shares at a price of CA$2.70 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$2.55. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Minto Metals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Minto Metals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Minto Metals insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CA$415k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$1.9m worth of Minto Metals stock, about 1.0% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Minto Metals Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Minto Metals stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Minto Metals. For example - Minto Metals has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

