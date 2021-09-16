Insiders who bought stock earlier this year lose -AU$37k as Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR) drops to AU$20m

The recent 12% drop in Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited's (ASX:NMR) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased AU$114k worth of stock at an average buy price of AU$0.34 over the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$77k, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Native Mineral Resources Holdings

The Non-Executive & Independent Director Philip Gardner made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$87k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.37 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.23 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Native Mineral Resources Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Have Native Mineral Resources Holdings Insiders Traded Recently?

MD, CEO & Director Blake Cannavo bought just AU$5.1k worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Does Native Mineral Resources Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Native Mineral Resources Holdings insiders own about AU$14m worth of shares (which is 71% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Native Mineral Resources Holdings Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Native Mineral Resources Holdings insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Native Mineral Resources Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

