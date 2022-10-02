Insiders who bought stock earlier this year lose -UK£106k as Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) drops to UK£1.9b

Insiders who acquired UK£435k worth of Games Workshop Group PLC's (LON:GAW) stock at an average price of UK£76.70 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 7.4% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth UK£328k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Games Workshop Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Kevin Rountree for UK£208k worth of shares, at about UK£76.40 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£57.95. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Games Workshop Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Games Workshop Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Games Workshop Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£348k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Games Workshop Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Games Workshop Group insiders have about 0.09% of the stock, worth approximately UK£1.6m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Games Workshop Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Games Workshop Group stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Games Workshop Group (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

