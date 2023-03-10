Insiders who bought stock earlier this year lose -US$7.8k as Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) drops to US$19m

Insiders who acquired US$59k worth of Elys Game Technology, Corp.'s (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock at an average price of US$0.58 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 36% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$51k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Elys Game Technology

The Executive Chairman Michele Ciavarella made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$59k worth of shares at a price of US$0.59 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.50). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Michele Ciavarella was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Elys Game Technology

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 23% of Elys Game Technology shares, worth about US$4.5m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Elys Game Technology Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Elys Game Technology shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Elys Game Technology and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Elys Game Technology (including 2 which can't be ignored).

