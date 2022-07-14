Insiders who bought stock earlier this year lose -CA$100k as Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG) drops to CA$35m

Insiders who bought CA$286k worth of Revival Gold Inc.'s (CVE:RVG) stock at an average buy price of CA$0.61 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 20% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth CA$186k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Revival Gold

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Revival Gold

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Hugh Agro bought CA$122k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.61 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.40 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Revival Gold insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Revival Gold insiders own 7.5% of the company, worth about CA$2.6m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Revival Gold Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Revival Gold shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Revival Gold insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Revival Gold has 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

