Insiders who bought stock earlier this year lose -US$106k as TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) drops to US$1.6b

Insiders who acquired US$279k worth of TuSimple Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSP) stock at an average price of US$11.17 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 6.8% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$174k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TuSimple Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Lead Independent Director Bradley Buss bought US$279k worth of shares at a price of US$11.17 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$6.94 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Bradley Buss was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that TuSimple Holdings insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$326m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TuSimple Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded TuSimple Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like TuSimple Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of TuSimple Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

