Insiders who bought into Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) earlier this year might wish they'd invested more as stock gained 30%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 30%, resulting in a AU$4.3m rise in the company's market capitalisation. In other words, the original US$268k purchase is now worth US$429k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Tinybeans Group

Tinybeans Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Paul Isaac bought AU$265k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.84 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.30. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Tinybeans Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around AU$0.19. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Have Tinybeans Group Insiders Traded Recently?

We've only seen a tiny insider purchase valued at AU$3.8k, in the last three months. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Insider Ownership Of Tinybeans Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Tinybeans Group insiders own 40% of the company, worth about AU$7.4m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tinybeans Group Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Tinybeans Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Tinybeans Group. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Tinybeans Group (2 are a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: Tinybeans Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Fritz or Ferguson? Fiona the Hippo's Brother Between Two Names After Over 90K Votes Pour in

    Fiona the hippo's new little brother was born last week, and still needs a name

  • Amazon Just Slashed Almost 40% Off These Highly-Rated AirPods

    Apple's AirPods are on sale for 40 percent or $60 off on Amazon right now. The reviewer-loved bestselling earbuds are now under $100 and make a great tech gift.

  • Car Thief Who Hid From Police Inside Giant Teddy Bear Learns His Fate

    The Greater Manchester Police noted that Joshua Dobson is now "stuffed behind bars" and hopes he finds the nine-month sentence "bearable."

  • Humpback whale picks up unintended passenger; photos

    A Monterey Bay photographer on Saturday shared images showing a sea lion perched on the belly of a humpback whale.

  • Is Walt Disney Going to Sell ESPN?

    Disney is seeing the benefits of the post-pandemic rebound, as demonstrated in its latest financial results. ESPN was at the peak of its popularity in 2011 when it was in 100.13 million homes. Back then ESPN used to give quarterly reports, and its latest quarterly report said Nielsen data showed a cord-cutting rate of just 0.18%, down from 0.28% in the previous quarter.

  • The Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Analyst Just Boosted Their Forecasts By A Massive Amount

    Shareholders in Icahn Enterprises L.P. ( NASDAQ:IEP ) may be thrilled to learn that the covering analyst has just...

  • Amazon expands palm-scanning technology to more Whole Foods stores

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo and Brian Cheung check out Amazon's palm-scanning payment tech to be featured in stores and Whole Foods outlets.

  • Watch: Humpback whales crash family picnic in ‘unreal’ fashion

    A family from Hoonah, Alaska, drove to False Bay recently for a picnic, unaware that acrobatic whales would provide thrilling entertainment.

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race:

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Great Buys -- But So Is This Growth Stock

    The three companies are among the largest providers of cloud services in the world, and their second-quarter results suggest businesses are still investing heavily in digital technologies. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) serves small to mid-sized businesses, and its second-quarter results (reported on Aug. 8) revealed a growing customer base that is also spending an increasing amount of money. Cloud services continue to expand in value and in scope.

  • 4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger

    So you'd like to retire a millionaire. Who wouldn't? (Well, maybe billionaires.) In many ways, it all boils down to math: Invest a particular sum (ideally regularly), earn a particular return, and in a particular number of years, you'll get there.

  • H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance

    The San Antonio-based grocery retailer announces its first confirmed store close to Fort Worth. Here’s what we know so far.

  • Rivian loses nearly $2 billion in second quarter as expenses mount

    Rivian Automotive Inc. late Thursday reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly lost, but a warning about supply-chain snags and rising expenses seemed to give investors pause and the stock moved erratically in the extended session.

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc. to accumulate cash ahead of a trial that could force the billionaire to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blacko

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.