Insiders who bought The Warehouse Group Limited (NZSE:WHS) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits NZ$1.4b

Insiders who bought The Warehouse Group Limited (NZSE:WHS) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by NZ$94m as a result of the stock's 7.0% gain over the same period. As a result, the stock they originally bought for NZ$153k is now worth NZ$193k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Warehouse Group

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

Warehouse Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about NZ$3.26. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price of NZ$4.10. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Warehouse Group Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Warehouse Group insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Chair Joan Withers bought NZ$49k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Warehouse Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Warehouse Group insiders own 28% of the company, currently worth about NZ$390m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Warehouse Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Warehouse Group insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Warehouse Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

