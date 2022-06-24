Insiders at Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) snagged a bargain: a AU$780k profit on a AU$1.7m buy

Insiders who purchased Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 29% decline over the past week. After accounting for the recent loss, the AU$1.7m worth of shares they purchased is now worth AU$2.5m, suggesting a good return on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Bowen Coking Coal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Matthew Latimore for AU$1.7m worth of shares, at about AU$0.17 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.24), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Bowen Coking Coal Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Bowen Coking Coal insiders own 19% of the company, worth about AU$73m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bowen Coking Coal Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Bowen Coking Coal insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Bowen Coking Coal and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bowen Coking Coal. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Bowen Coking Coal has 4 warning signs (3 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

