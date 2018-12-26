Have Insiders Been Buying AA plc (LON:AA.) Shares This Year?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell AA plc (LON:AA.), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

AA Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

CEO & Executive Director Simon Breakwell made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£169k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.19 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 314.07k shares worth UK£333k. In total, AA insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about UK£1.06 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around UK£0.69). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at AA Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at AA. In total, insiders bought UK£164k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. AA insiders own about UK£1.0m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AA Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that AA insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future.