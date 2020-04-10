Have Insiders Been Buying ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (BME:ACS) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (BME:ACS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Pedro Jose López Jiménez bought €829k worth of shares at a price of €36.25 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of €20.00. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about €24.69. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios insiders own 14% of the company, currently worth about €868m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has 4 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.