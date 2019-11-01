Have Insiders Been Buying The Agency Group Australia Limited (ASX:AU1) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell The Agency Group Australia Limited (ASX:AU1), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Agency Group Australia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Non Executive Director John Kolenda made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$461k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.065 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.06. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Agency Group Australia insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:AU1 Recent Insider Trading, November 1st 2019 More

Agency Group Australia Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Agency Group Australia. Overall, four insiders shelled out AU$721k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Agency Group Australia Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Agency Group Australia insiders own about AU$6.9m worth of shares. That equates to 38% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Agency Group Australia Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Agency Group Australia insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.