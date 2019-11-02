Have Insiders Been Buying Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Akoustis Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Chairman of the Board Jerry Neal for US$200k worth of shares, at about US$5.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$8.23. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 73850 shares for US$364k. On the other hand they divested 2500 shares, for US$20k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Akoustis Technologies insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:AKTS Recent Insider Trading, November 2nd 2019

Does Akoustis Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 19% of Akoustis Technologies shares, worth about US$47m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Akoustis Technologies Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Akoustis Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Akoustis Technologies and their transactions don't cause us concern. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

