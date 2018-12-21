Have Insiders Been Buying Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Shares This Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

See our latest analysis for Altus Group

Altus Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Robert Courteau for CA$107k worth of shares, at about CA$23.79 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.50k shares for CA$168k. But they sold 4.50k for CA$156k. Overall, Altus Group insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about CA$25.86 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around CA$22.08). The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:AIF Insider Trading December 21st 18 More

Altus Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Altus Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Altus Group insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Robert Courteau bought CA$107k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Altus Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It’s great to see that Altus Group insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about CA$11m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Altus Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn’t make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Altus Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.