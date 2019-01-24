Have Insiders Been Buying American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

American Outdoor Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Robert Brust bought US$63k worth of shares at a price of US$14.83 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. Robert Brust was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Robert Brust bought 5.84k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$15.03. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NASDAQGS:AOBC Insider Trading January 24th 19

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. American Outdoor Brands insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 1.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Outdoor Brands Insiders?

The fact that there have been no American Outdoor Brands insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in American Outdoor Brands and their transactions don’t cause us concern. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

