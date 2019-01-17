Have Insiders Been Buying Apex Frozen Foods Limited (NSE:APEX) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Apex Frozen Foods Limited (NSE:APEX), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Apex Frozen Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & MD Karuturi Murthy bought ₹8.6m worth of shares at a price of ₹736 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price. Notably Karuturi Murthy was also the biggest seller, having sold ₹9.9m worth of shares.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid ₹13m for 17.36k shares. But insiders sold 13.79k shares worth ₹9.9m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Apex Frozen Foods insiders. The average buy price was around ₹733. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of ₹364 attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NSEI:APEX Insider Trading January 17th 19 More

Insider Ownership of Apex Frozen Foods

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It’s great to see that Apex Frozen Foods insiders own 74% of the company, worth about ₹8.3b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Apex Frozen Foods Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Apex Frozen Foods insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Apex Frozen Foods insiders think the business has merit. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .