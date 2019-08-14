Have Insiders Been Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apple Hospitality REIT

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Daryl Nickel bought US$395k worth of shares at a price of US$16.44 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$15.75 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid US$1.4m for 87924 shares purchased. While Apple Hospitality REIT insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Apple Hospitality REIT Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Apple Hospitality REIT insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$191k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Apple Hospitality REIT Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Apple Hospitality REIT insiders own 6.4% of the company, currently worth about US$225m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Apple Hospitality REIT Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Apple Hospitality REIT. Looks promising!