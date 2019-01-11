Are Insiders Buying Aster DM Healthcare Limited (NSE:ASTERDM) Stock?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Aster DM Healthcare Limited (NSE:ASTERDM).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aster DM Healthcare

Founder Mandayapurath Moopen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹77m worth of shares at a price of ₹146 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. Nonetheless, we consider it positive if insiders want to buy at around the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 2.35m shares for a total of ₹337m. Overall, Aster DM Healthcare insiders were net buyers last year. Their average price was about ₹144. It’s great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company’s stock, albeit at below the recent share price (₹161). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:ASTERDM Insider Trading January 11th 19 More

Insider Ownership of Aster DM Healthcare

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Aster DM Healthcare insiders own about ₹4.0b worth of shares. That equates to 5.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aster DM Healthcare Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Aster DM Healthcare insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future.

