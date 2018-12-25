Have Insiders Been Buying Automotive Holdings Group Limited (ASX:AHG) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Automotive Holdings Group Limited (ASX:AHG).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Automotive Holdings Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

CEO, MD & Director John McConnell made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$170k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.13 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 190.27k shares for a total of AU$358k. In total, Automotive Holdings Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about AU$1.88. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is AU$1.46. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:AHG Insider Trading December 25th 18 More

Automotive Holdings Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Automotive Holdings Group. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$353k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It’s great to see that Automotive Holdings Group insiders own 8.7% of the company, worth about AU$43m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Automotive Holdings Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Automotive Holdings Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company).