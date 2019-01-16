Have Insiders Been Buying Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APR.UN) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APR.UN).
Do Insider Transactions Matter?
It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.
We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year
In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Trustee Stuart Lazier bought CA$120k worth of shares at a price of CA$8.95 per share. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price.
In the last twelve months insiders paid CA$411k for 44.90k shares purchased. Overall, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about CA$9.16 on average. It’s great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company’s stock, albeit at below the recent share price (CA$9.38). The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Insiders Bought Stock Recently
It’s good to see that Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust insiders have made notable investments in the company’s shares. Overall, 6 insiders shelled out CA$411k for shares in the company — and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.
Does Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?
Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust insiders have about 0.6% of the stock, worth approximately CA$1.6m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.
So What Do The Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?
The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we’d like to see, the history of transactions imply that Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.
