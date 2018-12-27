Have Insiders Been Buying Balaji Telefilms Limited (NSE:BALAJITELE) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Balaji Telefilms Limited (NSE:BALAJITELE), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Balaji Telefilms

Joint MD & Executive Director Ekta Kapoor made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹87m worth of shares at a price of ₹130 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor bought a total of 760.95k shares over the year at an average price of ₹127. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Balaji Telefilms

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Balaji Telefilms insiders own 35% of the company, currently worth about ₹3.2b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Balaji Telefilms Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Balaji Telefilms insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Balaji Telefilms insiders feel good about the company’s future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Balaji Telefilms, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

