Have Insiders Been Buying BeMetals Corp. (CVE:BMET) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in BeMetals Corp. (CVE:BMET).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

BeMetals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Independent Director Clive Johnson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$75k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.25 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.14. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

BeMetals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

BeMetals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at BeMetals. Overall, five insiders shelled out CA$75k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of BeMetals

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that BeMetals insiders own 19% of the company, worth about CA$2.9m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BeMetals Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of BeMetals we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with BeMetals (including 2 which are a bit concerning).