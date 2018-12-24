Have Insiders Been Buying Bingo Industries Limited (ASX:BIN) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Bingo Industries Limited (ASX:BIN), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Bingo Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD, CEO & Executive Director Daniel Tartak for AU$72m worth of shares, at about AU$2.54 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 28.64m shares for a total of AU$73m. Overall, Bingo Industries insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around AU$2.54. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$1.87 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Bingo Industries Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen a bit of insider buying at Bingo Industries. Independent Non-Executive Director Barry Buffier shelled out AU$29k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Bingo Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Bingo Industries insiders own about AU$295m worth of shares (which is 28% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Bingo Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases have outweighed sales, in the last three months. But the net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Bingo Industries insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future.