Have Insiders Been Buying Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Bluegreen Vacations Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Shawn Pearson for US$50k worth of shares, at about US$19.24 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company’s future. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Shawn Pearson was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.2m worth of Bluegreen Vacations stock, about 0.1% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bluegreen Vacations Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Bluegreen Vacations insiders are doubting the company.

